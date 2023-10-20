DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deptford Northern Soul Club

MOTH Club
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£13.20
Event information

DEPTFORD NORTHERN SOUL CLUB ARE CHILDHOOD FRIENDS, WILL FOOT AND LEWIS HENDERSON, WHOSE EARLY LOVE OF SOUL DEVELOPED AFTER DISCOVERING LEWIS’ DAD’S RECORD COLLECTION. AFTER FINALLY BRINGING THEIR MUSICAL HERITAGE TO THE FOREFRONT WITH THEIR DEBUT DJ SET AT Read more

Presented by Deptford Northern Soul Club.

Lineup

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open11:00 pm
320 capacity

