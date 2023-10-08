DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Empire State Music & Arts - Apartment Party Stage 6

Between Space
Sun, 8 Oct, 5:30 pm
GigsBrooklyn
About

We will be saying bye for now to the festival week in style! join us for the final night of ESMAF '23 with visual art, live music, and the best vibes to go around!

https://www.empirestatemusicandartsfest.com/faqs-1

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Empire State Music & Arts.

Lineup

Actazif

Venue

Between Space

538 Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open5:30 pm

