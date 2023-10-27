Top track

Craig Richards + Francesco del Garda (ALL NIGHT LONG)

Floyd Miami
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyMiami
From $26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DOORS AT 11PM | 21+

THIS TICKET DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS TO THE CLUB SPACE TERRACE ALL SALES FINAL - NO REFUNDS

From Miami with love,

🥀

#FloydMiami #LinkMiamiRebels

Floyd is now cigarette free. We thank you for not smoking cigarettes at Floyd.

This

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Craig Richards, Francesco del Garda

Venue

Floyd Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

