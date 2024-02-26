Top track

Too Well

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reneé Rapp: Stripped Back Performance

The Level
Mon, 26 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsNottingham
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Too Well
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade is excited to present a stripped back performance from Reneé Rapp at The Level. This unique event celebrates the release of her new studio album 'Snow Angel' to be released on August 18th.

General Admission tickets do NOT come with an album....

14+ under 16's with an adult.
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reneé Rapp

Venue

The Level

Shakespeare St, Nottingham NG1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.