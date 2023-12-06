Top track

The Altered Hours

Hyde Park Book Club
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.20

About

The Altered Hours are a rock group based in Cork City, Ireland. Their music explores vast psychedelic spaces, immediate post-punk tones, repetitive rhythms and propelling structures. The lyrics bind this wall of noise together, comfortably connecting the e...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

THE ALTERED HOURS

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

