DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"The Note to Self 2023 US Tour"
JAKE MILLER
with
Hariz
Da Kid Emm
-Jake Miller-Beyond posting up streams in the hundreds of millions, selling out tours, attracting millions of followers on social media, and earning critical acclaim, countless fan tat
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.