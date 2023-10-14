DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AMK

La Boule Noire
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

AMK en concert à Paris

Tout public

Présenté par Ovastand & Blood Brother's Records.

Lineup

AMK

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.