Top track

Rock & Roll Can Rescue the World

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Electric Eel Shock 30th Anniversary Tour

The Black Heart
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rock & Roll Can Rescue the World
Got a code?

About

EES 30th Anniversary UK & EU Tour 2024

Finally We will be back to UK & EU since 2019 !!

This is our 30th anniversary, come and kampai with us

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Electric Eel Shock

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.