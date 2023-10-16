DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Breath

Union Chapel
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The award-winning duo bring their contemporary take on alt-folk to the Union Chapel, with flawless vocals soaring over timeless acoustic guitar.

T﻿IMINGS

1﻿900 Doors

2﻿100 The Breath

www.woodburner.tv

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Woodburner.

Lineup

The Breath

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

