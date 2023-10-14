DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OCTOBERFESTDC [Postponed]

The Bullpen
Sat, 14 Oct, 2:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
From $24.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

OCTOBERFEST POSTPONED

We will also be exploring options with bring this festival indoors this year or spring 2024. Should you have questions, please also feel free to reach out to leslie at leslie@sowetoglobal.com / Whatsapp (202 599 5352).

Soweto Global Read more

Presented by Soweto Global & Closed Sessions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Bullpen

1201 Half Street Southeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20003, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.