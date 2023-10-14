Top track

Vigro Deep - Soundcheck

OCTOBERFESTDC | Open Air - Vigro Deep + 2woBunnies

The Bullpen
Sat, 14 Oct, 2:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
From $22.66

About

OCTOBERFEST is coming to Washington D.C. October 14th presented by Soweto Global & Closed Sessions.

VENUE: The Bull Pen DC, Open air, Plenty of parking.

HEADLINERS: Vigro Deep & 2woBunnies

Presented by Soweto Global & Closed Sessions.
Lineup

3
Vigro Deep, 2woBunnies, Blissman and 3 more

Venue

The Bullpen

1201 Half Street Southeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20003, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

