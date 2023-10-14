DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
OCTOBERFEST is coming to Washington D.C. October 14th presented by Soweto Global & Closed Sessions.
VENUE: The Bull Pen DC, Open air, Plenty of parking.
HEADLINERS: Vigro Deep & 2woBunnies
A limited number of VIP tables are available. To make a reservat
