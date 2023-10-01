DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
(Una specie di festival)
30 Settembre & 1 Ottobre
Spazio Teatro 89
via Fratelli Zoia 89, Milano
Una cosa bella organizzata da Spazio Teatro 89 e Volume
Oggi suonano:
ŠIROM / YALLA MIKU / EVEREST MAGMA / GIACOMO LASER / CLASSICAL HOOLIGANS
