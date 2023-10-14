Top track

Goldfish Weekender

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
From £22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

South African duo ‘Goldfish’ return to the capital for a massive weekender! After their sold out Printworks live show the House and Electronic collective will take over the city again in true Goldfish style. Expect stirring African rhythms and Sax melodies Read more

Presented by Louder.

Lineup

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

