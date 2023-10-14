DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
South African duo ‘Goldfish’ return to the capital for a massive weekender! After their sold out Printworks live show the House and Electronic collective will take over the city again in true Goldfish style. Expect stirring African rhythms and Sax melodies
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.