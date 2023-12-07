Top track

FRENCH 79

Le Bikini
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsToulouse
€28.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

En deux albums seulement (Olympic, paru en 2016, puis Joshua en 2019), French 79 réussit l'exploit d’écrire une nouvelle page de la French Touch, page que le monde entier nous envie.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Spectacles P. Sansonetto et LIMITROPHE.

Lineup

French 79

Venue

Le Bikini

Parc Technologique du Canal, Rue Théodore Monod, 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France
Doors open7:30 pm

