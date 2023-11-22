Top track

Porto

Worakls Band Tour

Chop Shop
Wed, 22 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$25.25

About

Worakls brings a unique and modern sound signature to his music by mixing in his influences (mainly classical, rock and electro). Powerful orchestrations, stirring melodies and dreamy sounds are distinctive features of Worakls’ music. On stage, he conducts...

Presented by Chop Shop & Auris.

Lineup

Worakls

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

