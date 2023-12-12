Top track

Are You Filming Me?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

twst

The Grace
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Are You Filming Me?
Got a code?

About

dollop presents

twst

This is a 14+ event (under 16's mut be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by dollop.

Lineup

twst

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.