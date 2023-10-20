DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FLY CLUB | EVERY FRIDAY | CABARET VOLTAIRE
FLY Resident Danse Atmos returns to the vaults this week as he invites Glasgow's Talkless to support.
Residents: Denis Sulta, Ewan McVicar, LF System, Big Miz, Jasper James, Eclair Fifi, Barry Can't Swim, Kilima
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.