DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Ogretones

New Cross Inn
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Ogretones

Fresh from the swamps of Hampshire, The Ogretones are the UK’s #1 musical tribute to the Shrek soundtracks. Featuring multiple vocalists and a brass section, this 8-piece band have created a show that's truly unique and not to be missed.

Th...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.