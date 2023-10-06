Top track

Howling, Âme - Howling - Âme Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Mexico City | Oct 6

Pino 577, Arenal, Azcapotzalco, 02980 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJMexico City
$53.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Howling, Âme - Howling - Âme Remix
Got a code?

About

We’re thrilled to announce one of the hottest legs of our World Tour: Mexico City. Join us in October as we invite a weighty roster of house & techno all-stars to the city.

Please note that prices are in USD and that conversion rate is dependent on your b Read more

Presented by Boiler Room USA.

Lineup

3
Âme, D. Tiffany, Flor Capistran and 3 more

Venue

Pino 577, Arenal, Azcapotzalco, 02980 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Pino 577, Arenal, Azcapotzalco, 02980 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.