Crow (DJ-Kicks) - Mixed

Forest Swords

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£21.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Forest Swords (aka electronic producer and composer Matthew Barnes) returns for his first live London performance in years, of the back of long awaited new single “Butterfly Effect” released via Ninja Tune.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Lineup

Forest Swords

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

