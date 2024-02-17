Top track

Beach Fossils

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.10

About

Bunny is a stunning evolution of Beach Fossils' sound throughout the years, pulling elements from the jangly melancholy of What a Pleasure, the lush arrangements of Somersault and the gritty, post-punk inspired tracks from Clash the Truth.

The record has Read more

Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Beach Fossils

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

