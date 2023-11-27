Top track

Helmet "Look left tour"

Bloom
Mon, 27 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMezzago
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tornano in Italia gli HELMET per due, imperdibili date.

Ci vediamo il 27 novembre al Bloom di Mezzago.

Tutte le età

Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

HELMET

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

