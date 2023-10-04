DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dan Stuart Solo Tour 2023 Germi

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione
Wed, 4 Oct, 9:00 pm
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
L'INGRESSO SARÀ CONSENTITO SOLO CON TESSERA ACSI O COMPILANDO IL FORM DI TESSERAMENTO ALMENO 24 ORE PRIMA DELL'EVENTO

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Associazione Ricreativa Culturale Germi.

Dan Stuart

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione

Via Cicco Simonetta, 14, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

