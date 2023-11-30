Top track

Words in My Head

Steve Mason

The Factory Live
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsWorthing
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Steve Mason performs album 'Brothers & Sisters' and more at The Factory Live, Worthing.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by atom promotions.

Lineup

Steve Mason

Venue

The Factory Live

9a Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, BN14 8BX, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

