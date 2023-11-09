Top track

Falling out the Sky

Armand Hammer

Point Ephémère
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€21.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Armand Hammer, le duo rap new-yorkais composé d'ELUCID et de billy woods, annonce son huitième album studio, We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, qui sortira le 29 septembre sur Fat Possum Records. Le nouveau projet du duo arrive deux ans et demi après Haram, leur Read more

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Armand Hammer

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

