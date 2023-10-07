DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hey Ya! 90s/00s/Now Hip Hop & RNB

The Book Club
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hey Ya! is back with your best throwback anthems from the 00s and 90s, as well as the biggest hits of today.

With special guests djs we will be bringing the heat to keep you on your feet. So get your freak on, because its getting hot in herre!

Expect to Read more

Presented by The Book Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Doors open9:00 pm
250 capacity

