Sidi Wacho

Le Makeda
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le collectif SIDI WACHO au Makeda!

Ils sont originaires de Roubaix, de Valparaiso du Chili et de Paname City, mais ils revendiquent haut et fort qu'ils sont partout chez eux. Et c’est dans une ambiance très festive « cumbia-hip-hop-balkan », que la carava Read more

Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Lineup

Sidi Wacho

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

