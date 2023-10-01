Top track

Cherry Jubilee

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cowgirl Clue at Pappy + Harriet's

Pappy and Harriet's
Sun, 1 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsPioneertown
$31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sister Midnight Presents Cowgirl Clue at Pappy + Harriet's

This is an All Ages Event

Presented by Sister Midnight.

Lineup

Cowgirl Clue

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

