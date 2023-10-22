Top track

Peat - WEICH

Peat

Häkken
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**WEICH Tour 2023 **

Zur Veröffentlichung seines dritten Studioalbums “WEICH” spielt Peat die erste Club-Tour seiner Karriere. Mit wechselnden Supportacts und immenser Bühnenpräsenz verführt Peat live in die Abgründe des Albums: Das Coming-of-Age-Album Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

