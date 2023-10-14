DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday October 14th with Female Gaze and Hookie
Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm
$12.50 Advance, $15 Day of Show
All Welcome
-- SOPHIA RANKIN & THE SOUND-- Sophia Rankin & The Sound (SRS) is an acclaimed Alternative Folk Rock band originating from Tucson, Ari
