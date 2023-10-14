Top track



Sophia Rankin & the Sound

Club Congress
Sat, 14 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsTucson
$12.50

About

Saturday October 14th with Female Gaze and Hookie

Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm

$12.50 Advance, $15 Day of Show

All Welcome

-- SOPHIA RANKIN & THE SOUND-- Sophia Rankin & The Sound (SRS) is an acclaimed Alternative Folk Rock band originating from Tucson, Ari Read more

Hotel Congress

Lineup

Hookie, Female Gaze

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

