Blush Always - Coming of Age

Blush Always "You Deserve Romance" Tour

Merlin Kulturzentrum
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsStuttgart
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mit ihrem Debüt-Album kommt die Leipziger Sängerin und Songschreiberin Blush Always genau zur richtigen Zeit. Das im September 2023 erscheinende „You Deserve Romance“ ist ein Self-Empowerment-Manifest mit krachenden Indie-Rock-Gitarren und unwiderstehliche...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency, Diffus & Picky Magazin.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blush Always

Venue

Merlin Kulturzentrum

Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

