Le Bal du 10

Les Étoiles
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:55 pm
PartyParis
From €12.99

✨ Les Etoiles mène Le Bal du 10ème
📅 Tous les Vendredis (00h - 06h)
👉 Plus « Bal des pompiers » que « Bal Viennois »
👉 Plus « Bal masqué » que « Bal des débutantes »
👉 Plus « Guinguette » que « Discothèque »

🪩 Un « Bal Populaire » façon m...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Les Etoiles

Venue

Les Étoiles

61 Rue du Château d'Eau, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:55 pm

