DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BIJOU has not only set a new standard; he is the new standard. As a distinguished leader in the G-house movement, this DJ/producer has consistently proven he has what it takes to thrive in the scene, even despite the hardships the industry faces today. BIJ
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.