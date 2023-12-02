Top track

These Things Will Come To Be

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Sydney

Munro Warehouse, Sydney Showground
Sat, 2 Dec, 2:00 pm
DJSydney
A$129.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

These Things Will Come To Be
Got a code?

About

Let’s go Sydney. This is the roster of sublime talent who will be joining us in your city this December.

ALL TICKETS NOW SOLD OUT!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Boiler Room.

Lineup

2
DJ Seinfeld, Interplanetary Criminal, Effy and 2 more

Venue

Munro Warehouse, Sydney Showground

Gate 6, Kevin Coombs Avenue, Sydney, NSW 2127
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.