DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get In Her Ears returns to Matchstick Piehouse on 1st December for a queer indie-pop line-up of dreams! Headlining will be South London's adults with their blissful hooks and fuzzy frenetic drive. Support comes from Sassyhiya, the wonky post-punk child of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.