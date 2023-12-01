Top track

Adults - All We’ve Got // All We Need

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Get In Her Ears w/ adults

Matchstick Piehouse
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Adults - All We’ve Got // All We Need
Got a code?

About

Get In Her Ears returns to Matchstick Piehouse on 1st December for a queer indie-pop line-up of dreams! Headlining will be South London's adults with their blissful hooks and fuzzy frenetic drive. Support comes from Sassyhiya, the wonky post-punk child of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Get In Her Ears.

Lineup

Gay Skeleton Club, Sassyhiya, Adults

Venue

Matchstick Piehouse

Matchstick Piehouse, London SE8 5HD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.