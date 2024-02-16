DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Exploring Birdsong

Downstairs at the Dome
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Exploring Birdsong are a piano driven progressive rock band from Liverpool, UK.

After launching in September 2017, the trio have developed a truly unique sound drawing influence from both 70’s pioneers ELP, Genesis and Kate Bush to modern progressive post...

Presented by Heathens To Murgatroyd.

Lineup

Exploring Birdsong

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.