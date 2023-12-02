Top track

Bach Cello Suites for Violin: Johnny Gandelsman

The Local
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87

About

Doors: 7pm, wine and beer available

Event start: 8pm

For one unique night Johnny Gandelsman, the insatiably curious Grammy award-winning violinist, composer, and producer will perform the complete Bach Cello Suites for violin - acoustic at The Local! Joh...

Presented by Hudson Valley Live.

Lineup

Jonathan Gandelsman

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

