Sunnbrella + Lucid Express

Crofters Rights
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunder proudly presents…

Sunnbrella & Lucid Express

Plus special guests

Sunnbrella is the brainchild of multi-instrumentist David Zbirka: His music is built on crisp guitar walls, prominent beats, and cold-pop vocal melodies. Sunnbrella's sound is grand Read more

Presented by Sunder.

Lineup

Sunnbrella

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

