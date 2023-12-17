DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Željko Bebek & The Band

Scala
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£50.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Željko Bebek is Bosnian Croatian singer and musician famous for being frontman and driving force of the biggest rock band in Yugoslavia, alongside Goran Bregović.

During their hayday band was influenced influenced by the likes of Led Zeppelin, Yes, Lynard...

This is an 16+ event
Baltazar Rock Promotions

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
