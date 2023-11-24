Top track

The Room

The Orielles

Pop Recs Ltd
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSunderland
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Stellar disco-pop wonders THE ORIELLES play Sunderland!

More wows from Wandering Oak here: http://link.dice.fm/wandering-oak

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Wandering Oak.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Orielles, Warm Digits

Venue

Pop Recs Ltd

High St W, Sunderland SR1 1UP, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

