ADHD and Women: Misunderstood, Misdiagnosed

Assembly Roxy
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
TalkEdinburgh
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
From 2019 to 2021, there was a 3200% increase in women who took online ADHD tests. The condition presents differently in girls and women, and as a result often flies under the radar - with only 1 girl being diagnosed for every 10 boys.

Presented by William Roy Mclean.

2 Roxburgh Place, Edinburgh, EH8 9SU, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

