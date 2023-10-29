Top track

Joyce

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"A free-spirited Brazilian artist (...) In the music of Joyce, melodic grace, rhythmic propulsion and buoyant humour are inseparable." - New York Times, USA

A legend of Brazilian music, Joyce Moreno has written songs recorded by a host of other greats - E...

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

