Where You Find Me

Verb T

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

High Focus Records legend, Verb T is gearing up for an epic tour around the UK, over a cool decade since he shared his celebrated sophomore LP 'Morning Process' with the world.

Expect a heady mix of classic material, aligned with new music from one of the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Da Flyy Hooligan, Verbz, Verb T

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

