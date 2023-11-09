DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pisse

The Blue Room
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$23.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Pisse is a German punk band formed in 2012 in Hoyerswerda in Saxony. Pisse is well-known within the German punk scene.

Pisse has released two full-length studio albums on the German independent label P...

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Period Bomb, Pisse

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.