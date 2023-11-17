Top track

Maida Rose - I Remember

Maida Rose

The Finsbury
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Maida Rose is a dreampop duo from The Hague, The Netherlands, consisting of Javièr den Leeuw and Roos Meijer. Their music has been described as immersive and emotive, exploring themes of self-discovery, personal growth, and the challenges of young adulthoo...

Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

Oliver Beardmore, Dunebug, Maida Rose

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

