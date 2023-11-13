DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guardian Football Weekly Live Tour: London

Troxy
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
PodcastLondon
From £34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Back in 2023 thanks to overwhelming public demand - it’s the Football Weekly Live tour.

This November, witness Max, Barry and a host of your regular Football Weekly favourites across the UK and Ireland.

Each show will feature the podcast's unique take on

Presented by Guardian Live.

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
