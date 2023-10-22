DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Annie & the Bang Bang Release w/ Turn Turn Turn

Icehouse
Sun, 22 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $16.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

4PM DOORS // 5PM SHOWTIME // $12 ADVANCE // $17 DAY OF SHOW

Annie and the Bang Bang celebrate the release of their highly anticipated double album - RADIO BABY - with this intimate Icehouse show. The songs feature lyrically cinematic narratives over groov

Presented by Icehouse!
Lineup

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

