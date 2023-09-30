Top track

New Candys - Mess

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

New Candys

Patterns
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

New Candys - Mess
Got a code?

About

Connected with only the darkest of deviant rock'n'roll ethos and distinct melodic distortions, New Candys are one of the most important bands to have emerged from Italy in recent years.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Acid Box.

Lineup

New Candys

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs