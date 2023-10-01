Top track

Quantum Leap

Roc Marciano

Canvas 1
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£23.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Form presents

Roc Marciano

Canvas 1, Manchester

Sunday 1 October 2023

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Form Presents.

Lineup

Roc Marciano

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

