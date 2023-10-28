Top track

Britney Spears - Toxic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Full Fat Pop (Halloween Ball)

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Britney Spears - Toxic
Got a code?

About

FULL FAT POP

Halloween Ball

w/ DMan & popdiggy

Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Tickets*

11pm

18+

*Subject to capacity, ticket does not guarentee entry

We return with Full Fat Pop for the second year with an absolutl Read more

Presented by Super Friendz.

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs